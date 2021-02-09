Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 62, Lincoln Way West 45
Barrington 44, Hoffman Estates 26
Belleville West 56, Collinsville 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 68, Pontiac 40
Blue Island Eisenhower 63, Thornton Fractional South 49
Bolingbrook 73, Lincoln-Way East 67
Brussels 30, Barry (Western) 28
Carmel 57, Woodstock Marian 48
Champaign Centennial 55, Champaign Central 36
Danville 68, Bloomington 61
Dunlap 52, Washington 44
East Peoria 57, Canton 37
Galesburg 50, Sterling 47
Griggsville-Perry 54, Greenfield-Northwestern 33
Hillcrest 74, Thornton Fractional North 55
Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Lockport 46
Illinois Valley Central 59, Tolono Unity 43
Jacksonville 53, Rochester 30
Kewanee 50, St. Bede 38
LaMoille 50, Leland 30
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Marist 44
Metamora 81, Bartonville (Limestone) 63
Momence 67, Grant Park 47
Monticello 51, Stanford Olympia 28
Nashville 58, Anna-Jonesboro 38
New Berlin 39, Maroa-Forsyth 36
Oak Lawn Community 68, Tinley Park 38
Oak Lawn Richards 80, Argo 56
Oswego East 62, Minooka 60
Ottawa 46, Sandwich 30
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39, Cissna Park 30
Peoria Notre Dame 67, Washington 53
Pinckneyville 75, Sparta 23
Plainfield North 59, Oswego 50
Pleasant Plains 64, Williamsville 53
Princeton 74, Bureau Valley 43
Quincy Notre Dame 74, Batavia 56
Riverton 67, Auburn 58
Rochelle 67, Sycamore 49
Round Lake 62, Antioch 53
Springfield 66, Springfield Southeast 61
Springfield Lanphier 79, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69
St. Charles North 59, Larkin 49
St. Patrick 60, St. Viator 51
Warrensburg-Latham 58, Sangamon Valley 33
Winchester (West Central) 68, Calhoun 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barry (Western) vs. Mt. Sterling (Brown County), ccd.
Eldorado vs. Hamilton County, ppd.
Flora vs. Marshall, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora (West Aurora) 55, Yorkville 48
Centralia 67, Carbondale 44
Evanston Township 54, Maine West 50
Galesburg 59, Sterling 47
Grant 69, North Chicago 24
Grayslake North 52, Wauconda 26
Hillcrest 63, Thornton Fractional North 22
Indian Creek 51, Newark 45
Mounds Meridian 44, Zeigler-Royalton 35
Naperville Central 79, Waubonsie Valley 59
Niles North 57, Vernon Hills 21
Niles West 37, Deerfield 31
Peoria (H.S.) 76, Urbana 21
Princeville 67, Annawan 41
Ridgewood 62, Aurora Christian 29
Rockford Guilford 48, Rockford Auburn 44
Rockford Jefferson 41, Rockford East 23
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74, Springfield Lanphier 33
Springfield 69, Springfield Southeast 61
St. Charles North 68, Larkin 14
Sycamore 64, Rochelle 25
Thornton Fractional South 89, Blue Island Eisenhower 17
Trenton Wesclin 38, Carlyle 33
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Johnston City vs. Fairfield, ppd. to Feb 9th.
