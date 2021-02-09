Skip to Content

Tech company donates $12,000 to gift care packages to nurses fighting pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For close to a year, nurses have been fighting on the front lines of the pandemic. On Tuesday, a tech company came to Rockford to say 'thank you' to those nurses.

Minnesota-based Marco Technologies donated $12,000 to the SwedishAmerican Foundation. All of the money will pay for care packages for nurses.

Representatives from Marco and Swedes say nurses face the brunt of the pandemic's hardship and deserve the care packages and so much more.

"So many they wanted to sit down and hold the hand of a patient who was very anxious and they weren't able to," Chief Nursing Officer at Swedes, Ann Gantzer said.

Marco Technologies Sales Manager Brett Labeau's wife is a nurse, and he said he knows a gesture like this is appreciated.

"It's been very tough and then with families not allowed in the hospitals and the nurses have to communicate to the families it makes the job even harder," he said.

The care packages will go to nurses in the Level III NICU.

