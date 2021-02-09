Sheriff: Arrest in Black teen’s disappearance and death

Louisiana authorities say they’ve made an arrest in connection with the disappearance and death of a Black teen whose body was found days after he was reported missing late last year. Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero said in a news release that Janet Irvin was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony failure to report a missing minor and contribution to juvenile delinquency. Quawan “Bobby” Charles’ family reported him missing on Oct. 30. His body was found last Nov. 3. Two autopsies found small amounts of marijuana and alcohol in his blood.