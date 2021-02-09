Palm Beach to decide whether Trump can stay at Mar-a-Lago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Palm Beach Town Council is about to consider whether former President Donald Trump can live at his Mar-a-Lago club. The council members will hear Tuesday from their attorney on whether the town can bar Trump from living there. Trump’s attorney told the town in 1993 that Trump would be prohibited from living there if they city allowed him to open the club to members. But the deal wasn’t specifically included in the written agreement. Technically, Trump is an employee of the corporation that officially owns Mar-a-Lago. Under town regulations, a club can provide onsite housing to its employees.