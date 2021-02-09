Skip to Content

Orangeville athletes make college commitments

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Three Orangeville softball players made commitments to play in college, and one of them will also play volleyball at the next level.

McKayla Riemer committed to play both softball and volleyball at Highland Community College, as she stays close to home to continue her athletic career. Payton Meier will play softball at Loras College, while Tori Plowman will play softball at Concordia in Milwaukee.

They've been key players on some successful Orangeville softball teams, and are hungry to get back on the field this spring after missing out on softball season last year due to COVID-19.

