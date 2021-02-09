Once a Knick, always a Knick: Rose back in New York lineup

MIAMI (AP) — The first thing Derrick Rose did in his second stint with the New York Knicks was start handing out assists. And that was before he even played. Rose made his second Knicks debut Tuesday night in Miami, checking in with 3:27 left in the first quarter and doing so without even having gone through any sort of practice with the team. It’s not like he doesn’t know the plays; this is his third go-round with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, after they were together in Chicago and Minnesota.