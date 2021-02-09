New bill would require Illinois to only use renewable energy by 2050

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reviving a plan to make Illinois reliant only on renewable power sources by 2050 with policies and regulations to encourage a switch to generating energy from such sustainable sources as wind and solar.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act has a new boost with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden and the urgency engendered by the triple whammy of a global pandemic, a racial justice crisis and a corruption scandal involving the state's largest utility, advocates said at a news conference Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in favor.