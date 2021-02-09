Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77

The longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died. Family friend and former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died late Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014. He was moved to a hospice on Jan. 30. Schottenheimer won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but regularly fell short in the playoffs. He was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington and San Diego Chargers. His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. Marty Schotenheimer was 77.