Iran summons Belgium envoy over sentencing of diplomat

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that Iran has summoned Belgium’s ambassador. The move is in response to the 20-year prison sentence given an Iranian diplomat convicted of planning a thwarted bomb attack against an Iranian opposition group. Iran’s foreign ministry says the legal process, detention, trial and conviction of Assadollah Assadi, who worked as a diplomat in Iran’s embassy in Vienna, was in violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and is illegitimate. During the meeting with the Belgian ambassador, Iran’s foreign ministry urged Belgium’s government to immediately release Assadi. IRNA’s report Tuesday said Iran’s foreign ministry also delivered a written objection to Belgium’s ambassador.