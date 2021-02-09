Himalayan glacier disaster highlights climate change risks

NEW DELHI (AP) — After examining satellite images, scientists believe that last weekend’s glacier disaster in northern India is linked to a landslide and an avalanche. Whether this particular landslide was caused by climate change isn’t known, but climate change can increase landslides. Experts say the disaster underscores the fragility of the Himalayan mountains where the lives of millions are being altered by climate change and the need for development work to take into account the risks posed by global warming.