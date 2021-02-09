Stocks open lower on Wall Street, pulling below record highs

Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday, a day after major indexes hit record highs. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy. Several companies were making big moves after reporting their latest quarterly results. Hanesbrands soared after reporting earnings that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting. Stocks have been moving steadily higher for several days as Wall Street becomes more optimistic that the worst parts of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic might be in the rearview mirror.