Another winter storm brings more snowfall to Northeast

BOSTON (AP) — Another winter storm is bringing additional snowfall to the Northeastern United States with the region expected to pick up several more inches on top of a major snowstorm that hit the region over the weekend. The snow totals Tuesday are expected to be far less than the storm that pushed through the region Sunday. That storm dumped more than 2 feet in some areas. The National Weather service said Tuesday’s snow was expected to come down at its steadiest in the Boston region in the mid to late afternoon. Logan International Airport advised travelers to check with their airline.