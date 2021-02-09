13 INVESITGATES PREVIEW: Illinois racial profiling law creates confusion and frustration with police and lawmakers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Every year the state of Illinois keeps track of who police are pulling over to make sure they're not racially profiling people.

It then releases a study showing the rate departments are pulling over minorities compared to white drivers.

But 13 Investigates found out that even if departments are pulling minorities over at a higher rate, they don't have to do anything to improve their numbers.

Lawmakers say they're working to change that, but some police officers worry the study itself may be flawed.

13 Investigates sat down with officers from two local police departments who shared their concerns and frustrations with the study, and some evidence that puts into question whether it does an accurate job of tracking racial profiling.

