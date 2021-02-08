Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:13AM CST until February 8 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:13AM CST until February 8 at 10:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILNew
…Snow Will Impact the Afternoon Commute Near and North of I-80.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold temperatures will make road
treatments less effective.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be
obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In
Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by
calling 1-800-261-7623.