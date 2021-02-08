Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:03AM CST until February 8 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:03AM CST until February 8 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
…More Snow To Cause Travel Problems…
.A weak storm system will bring a band of accumulating snow across
the area this afternoon before ending this evening. The snow is
expected to create slick roads and impact the evening commute.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to two inches.
A narrow band of 3 inch snowfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and north central and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.