Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 11:03AM CST until February 8 at 8:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

…More Snow To Cause Travel Problems…

.A weak storm system will bring a band of accumulating snow across

the area this afternoon before ending this evening. The snow is

expected to create slick roads and impact the evening commute.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to two inches.

A narrow band of 3 inch snowfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and north central and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.