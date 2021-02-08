Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:03 AM CST until MON 8:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:03 AM CST until MON 8:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Whiteside County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to two inches.
A narrow band of 3 inch snowfall is possible.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and north central and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&