Winter Weather Advisory from MON 11:03 AM CST until MON 8:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to two inches.

A narrow band of 3 inch snowfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of east central Iowa and north central and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&