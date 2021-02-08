Wind Chill Advisory issued February 8 at 11:55PM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 8 at 11:55PM CST until February 9 at 10:00AM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
20 to 25 below zero, locally as cold as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone and McHenry Counties.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.