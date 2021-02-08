Trump’s trial starting: ‘Grievous crime’ or just ‘theater’?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial in the Senate is an undertaking like no other in U.S. history. Proceedings begin Tuesday with the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election. Prosecutors argue it is the “most grievous constitutional crime,” but Trump’s defense team insists his fiery words are just a figure of speech and, besides, trying a former president is unconstitutional to begin with. The debate over that constitutional question is expected to highlight the opening day.