Some court workers, not on priority list, still get vaccine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Some state and federal judges and court staffers are getting access to Idaho’s limited doses of coronavirus vaccine even though they aren’t on the state’s vaccine priority list. It’s creating confusion as courthouse workers who interact with prisoners and the public face a hodgepodge of rules nationwide on their place in line. Workers with a federal court and a county courthouse in Boise, Idaho’s largest city, were offered vaccinations Monday, though state health officials say they aren’t eligible until April. Courts nationwide have pushed for earlier vaccine access and have been turned down in many states as health officials work to prioritize those who are at greatest risk.