Snow and dangerous cold kick off the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light snow creates some slick roads in spots this evening, then hazardous wind chills sweep in as the snow exits. We may get some brief relief from the snow and cold this week before more of each arrive later.

Evening snow:

A couple inches of snow keep roads slick tonight in spots.

Steady snow showers this evening create slick roads south of US 20 and I-90. Road conditions north of these highways are cleaner, but a few slick spots are still possible.

The light snow showers result in 1-3" of snow across Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Carroll, and Whiteside counties. This is enough to create slippery conditions, so drive with a lot of caution this evening.

The snow showers should wrap up by 10 pm. The rest of the night and Tuesday remain dry.

Hazardous cold:

Extra chilly conditions settle in overnight, resulting in dangerous wind chills. These are similar to what we saw Sunday morning.

Wind chills are dangerous early Tuesday, then rapidly warm through the day.

Temperatures fall below zero through Tuesday morning. A light north breeze is enough to send wind chills to -25 degrees or colder. In these conditions, frostbite may occur within 30 minutes.

Advisories show where the dangerous conditions are, and for how long.

Wind chill advisories are in effect throughout the Stateline to highlight where the dangerous conditions are likely. It may take until 10 am before we warm up enough to get out of the hazardous levels.

In this kind of cold, stay inside or in a warm place as much as possible. Layer up and cover up before heading outside, and limit your exposure. Keep kids and pets inside as much as you can.

We should warm up over the next two days enough to prevent the hazardous cold. We get into the teens for highs and a degree or two above zero at night. While still very cold, at least we avoid the dangerous cold for a couple nights.

More Arctic air:

Another surge of Arctic air this weekend sends temperatures back to the single digits.

After a slight warm-up in the middle of the week, extra cold air sweeps back in starting Friday. We likely drop into the single digits for highs, with subzero lows. Hazardous wind chills may return at times this weekend.

The Arctic air may travel pretty far south, as spots as far as Texas may see very cold air.

The chill may be shorter-lived this time, as temperatures start warming again after next Monday. We may return to the 20's by the middle of next week. While this is still well below average, the weather may feel much warmer by that point!