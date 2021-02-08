Rescuers in India digging for 37 trapped in glacier flood

RUDRAPRAYAG, India (AP) — Rescuers in northern India are working to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down the mountain. More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police, including sniffer dogs, have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in the northern state of Uttarakhand after Sunday’s disaster, which has killed at least 18 people, left 165 others missing and damaged dams and homes downstream. Officials said the focus Monday was on saving 37 workers who are stuck inside a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants. Excavators had been brought in the help with the efforts.