Mexico: migrants in US to open accounts at consulates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will set up a system allowing migrants living in the United States to open accounts with its Bank of Welfare so they can more easily and cheaply send money back to their families. The bank is Mexico’s main distributor of money for the federal government’s social welfare programs. Migrants living the U.S. would be able to open accounts through Mexico’s consulates. Mexico’s finance ministry said Monday in a statement that the goal is to expand financial services to that sector of the population and do so “on the best terms and conditions, so that sending remittances to the country happen in a simple, safe and economic way.”