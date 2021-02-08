In Dubai’s COVID vaccine scramble, Sikhs serve doses to all

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is surging to new heights in the United Arab Emirates and residents are scrambling to get vaccines. So the Sikhs of Dubai have traded their traditional fare of free meals for free COVID-19 vaccines. The city’s Sikh temple is administering 5,000 shots made by state-backed Chinese firm Sinopharm to those who may otherwise struggle to be vaccinated. The UAE has launched the world’s second-fasted inoculation drive, trailing only Israel. But like elsewhere in the world, logistical problems have caught up with the nation’s campaign. Amid a shortage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and skyrocketing virus cases, the government announced on Sunday that it would temporarily restrict vaccinations.