German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

BERLIN (AP) — Official data shows that industrial production in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains. Monday’s figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dropping nearly 1.9% in December compared with the previous month, nearly double the drop economists had expected. The numbers reinforce the impression that the economy could contract again in the current quarter after eking out minimal growth of 0.1% in last year’s fourth quarter. Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s 16 state governors will discuss Wednesday how to proceed after Feb. 14, when lockdown measures are currently due to expire, but there appears to be little prospect of any significant relaxation.