Florida man charged with COVID relief fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Florida man received more than $7.2 million in coronavirus relief funds after concocting hundreds of nonexistent employees on loan applications. A federal grand jury in Orlando handed down an indictment last week for 45-year-old Don Cisternino. The central Florida man faces multiple charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transactions. Last spring, prosecutors say Cisternino falsely claimed on a loan application that his New York business, MagnifiCo, had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses in 2019 of more than $2.8 million. Officials say the company actually had few, if any, employees other than Cisternino and his girlfriend, and it didn’t report any wages to the IRS in 2019.