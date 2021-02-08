Ethiopia gives UN green light to deploy 25 staff to Tigray

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. agencies have received approval from Ethiopia’s government to send 25 more staff members to embattled Tigray, a region where the United Nations says hunger is growing and much of the area has been inaccessible to humanitarian workers. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called Monday’s clearance “a first step” toward ensuring that aid workers in Tigray can ramp up aid in response to rising needs. A recent U.N. humanitarian report called life for civilians in Tigray “extremely alarming” since fighting began in early November pitting Ethiopian and allied forces against those of the Tigray region, which formerly dominated the country’s government.