Dallas Stars set to take on the Blackhawks on Tuesday

Chicago Blackhawks (5-4-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-2-2, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dallas went 12-9-3 in division play and 19-12-3 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Stars recorded 295 assists on 178 total goals last season.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-16-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Blackhawks scored 208 total goals last season averaging 3.0 per game.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).

Blackhawks: Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.