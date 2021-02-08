COVID-19 pandemic could impact how you file your taxes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax filing might look different in 2021, especially if you were one of the millions of people unemployed in 2020.

Those who received unemployment benefits in 2020 need to fill out a 1099-G form. You might owe taxes, but only if taxes were not already deducted. Medical expenses can be deducted from you 2020 taxes. Stimulus checks, meanwhile are not considered taxable income.

"If you have not received one of your stimulus checks or you feel that you are entitled for more you have the ability to receive either your stimulus check as a refund or a tax credit back to you," said Savant Wealth Management Financial Adviser Jeff Lewis.

Savant Wealth Management also says if you made a charitable donation in 2020, include that. You could see $300 deducted from your taxes.

The Illinois Department of Revenue will start accepting tax returns on Friday. It is the same day the federal government will accept returns. The tax filing deadline is April 15.