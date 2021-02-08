Global shares rise as optimism grows over global recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares have advanced, with Japan’s benchmark reaching three-decade highs on growing optimism about the global economic outlook. European shares are rising in early Monday trading, and benchmarks finished higher in Australia and China, while falling in South Korea. Analysts expect the world economy to grow this year after contracting last year. Export-driven Asian nations, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are expected to get a big boost out of the recovery. Investors have been cheered by strong corporate earnings reports, news that a recent surge in new coronavirus cases is easing and the gradual vaccine rollout.