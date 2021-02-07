Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

cold as 30 to 40 below.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and

northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. The coldest

wind chills will be late tonight into early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&