Wind Chill Warning issued February 7 at 4:31AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Wind Chill Warning issued February 7 at 4:31AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILUpdated
…Dangerous Wind Chills Through this Morning…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
cold as 30 to 40 below.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. The coldest
wind chills will be late tonight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.