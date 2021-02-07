Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Stephenson County
…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
cold as 30 to 40 below.
* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. The coldest
wind chills will be late tonight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&