Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

4:31 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Stephenson IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
cold as 30 to 40 below.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and
northwest Illinois.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. The coldest
wind chills will be late tonight into early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

