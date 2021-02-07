Mosley carries Missouri St. over Illinois St. 72-62

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 24 points and dished seven assists as Missouri State beat Illinois State 72-62, handing coach Dana Ford his 100th win. Gaige Prim had 16 points for Missouri State, which earned its fourth straight road victory. Ja’Monta Black added 10 points and seven rebounds. Demarcus Sharp also had seven assists. Ford is 100-103 in his seventh season of coaching. DJ Horne had 18 points for the Redbirds, who have now lost six consecutive games. Josiah Strong added 14 points. Dusan Mahorcic had five points and 15 rebounds.