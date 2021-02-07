More snow and cold bring us into mid-February

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Arctic air won't go anywhere just yet, leaving the Stateline in the deep freeze for another week. Snow flurries fly again a couple more times early in the week.

Monday flurries:

A few flurries may fly after midnight, but don't look for much if any accumulation. We may pick up a few tenths of an inch, so look for roads to be not completely clean for the Monday morning commute.

Light snow showers pop up again Monday afternoon.

By Monday afternoon, a little snow shower activity is on the way, similar to what we saw Saturday afternoon. While the showers look to stay light, there may be enough snow to cause slick roads.

Unlike Saturday, the amounts stay closer to 1" or less. The showers start up by the afternoon, and linger into the early evening. After 6 pm, we should see drier weather. Spots south of I-88 may see more than 1", so again watch out for slick spots on the roads during the evening commute.

We may avoid snow for the rest of the week, depending on the storm track and how far south a new wave of chilly air gets. The farther south the chilly air gets, the more likely we get quiet weather. However, that may mean even colder weather late in the week. For now, there are slight chances for snow every day after Wednesday.

Slightly warmer early:

Temperatures rise above the single digits early in the week.

The Arctic chill relaxes a little early in the week. Temperatures go from barely above zero degrees to the low teens starting Monday. We could see this "warmth" last to Thursday. This kind of cold is still nearly 20 degrees below average, but at least we have something slightly warmer to look forward to.

Temperatures fall again late in the week.

Late in the week, a reinforcing shot of Artic air comes in. We'll see that next blast in play by Friday. Temperatures fall back to the single digits, and Saturday may be barely above zero again.

A more substantial warm up may be on the horizon after this week. We may see temperatures return to the 20's by early next week. This is still well below average, but the 20's may feel like a "heat wave" after this week!