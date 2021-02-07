Glacier breaks in India’s north, flooding power plant, homes

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indian authorities have launched a search operation after a mountain glacier broke, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams and damaging a number of homes. At least three people have been killed and 150 are missing. Officials said when the glacier broke Sunday it sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water. An advisory was issued urging people living on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move to safer places immediately.