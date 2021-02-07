Ecuadorians to pick president under strict pandemic measures

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuadorians have cast ballots for a new president while facing unprecedented health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once again, a key issue in Sunday’s vote is the influence of a populist former head of state who was blocked from a place on the ballot due to a corruption conviction. Sixteen candidates are vying to succeed President Lenín Moreno, with the possibility of an April 11 runoff election. But the frontrunners have been a leftist candidate backed by former President Rafael Correa and a conservative former banker who finished second twice before.