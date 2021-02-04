Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who tried to fake her death in order to avoid a sentencing hearing for health care fraud has received an additional year in federal prison. Julie Wheeler of Beaver was sentenced Wednesday for conspiring to obstruct justice. Prosecutors say Wheeler admitted to conspiring with her husband. Rodney Wheeler told authorities she fell from a New River Gorge overlook. She was found two days later in a closet at her home. She was later sentenced to 42 months in prison for health care fraud. A judge Wednesday ordered her two sentences to be served consecutively.