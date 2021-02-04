Winter Weather Advisory issued February 4 at 3:30AM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

…Combination of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow This

Afternoon into this Evening with Blowing Snow Continuing into

Friday…

* WHAT…A period of light mixed precipitation possible late this

morning before a period of heavy snow this afternoon. Blowing

snow possible this afternoon and likely tonight when west winds

gust to 40 to 45 mph. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois,

including the Chicago metro.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on potentially low visibility due to snow and

blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads. Conditions

will be hazardous during this evening’s commute. Blowing snow

could continue to impact the Friday morning commute in primarily

open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharply falling temperatures tonight will

cause any lingering wet spots to freeze quickly.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.