Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 3:30AM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago IL

Winter Storm Warning issued February 4 at 3:30AM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Chicago ILUpdated
…Combination of Accumulating Snow and Blowing Snow This
Afternoon into this Evening with Blowing Snow Continuing into
Friday…
* WHAT…A period of mixed precipitation, including freezing
rain, possible this morning, then a period of heavy snow this
afternoon. Blowing snow likely late this afternoon through
Friday morning when west winds will gust to 40 to 45 mph. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with higher amounts
possible.
* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.
* WHEN…From 9 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow
and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads.
Conditions will be hazardous, and possibly dangerous, during
this evening’s commute. Blowing snow could continue to impact
the Friday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharply falling temperatures late this
afternoon and tonight will cause any wet spots to freeze
quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.