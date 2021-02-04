Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Lee County

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO NOON CST FRIDAY…

* WHAT…A period of mixed precipitation, including freezing

rain, possible this morning, then a period of heavy snow this

afternoon. Blowing snow likely late this afternoon through

Friday morning when west winds will gust to 40 to 45 mph. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with higher amounts

possible.

* WHERE…Winnebago, Boone, Ogle and Lee Counties.

* WHEN…From 9 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on potentially very low visibility due to snow

and blowing snow along with snow and ice covered roads.

Conditions will be hazardous, and possibly dangerous, during

this evening’s commute. Blowing snow could continue to impact

the Friday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharply falling temperatures late this

afternoon and tonight will cause any wet spots to freeze

quickly.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the

internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

