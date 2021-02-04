Human rights, COVID at issue 1 year before Beijing Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open a year from Thursday. Most of the venues have been completed as the Chinese capital becomes the first city to hold both the Winter and Summer Olympics. But these Olympics are presenting some major problems and calls for boycotts and protests. They are already scarred by accusations of rights abuses including genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups in western China. Rights groups have asked the International Olympic Committee to move the event. The IOC has declined. It says awarding the Olympics does not mean that the IOC agrees with a country’s politics or human rights standards.