Head of Tokyo Games won’t resign after statement about women

TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics have one more problem they don’t need. It centers around comments made by Yoshiro Mori, who is the president of the local organizing committee and a former prime minister. In an on-line meeting earlier in the week, Mori was reported by the daily newspaper Asahi Shimbun saying women talk too much in meetings. He apologized a few days later and declined to resign but his comments have created a storm in Japan where women are under-represented in politics and board rooms. The Tokyo Olympics he leads are already swamped with problems. About 80 percent of Japanese in polls say the games should be postponed or canceled. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion to put on these Olympics.