Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf Arab states are launching new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen in elsewhere around the world. However, reported case numbers appear to be rising since the New Year. The affected countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. Oman is warning it could take further restrictions as well. Earlier this week, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February and limit other activities after a spike in coronavirus cases followed New Year’s Eve celebrations that drew visitors from around the world.