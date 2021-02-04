Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s best to avoid certain painkillers before and after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition. Although the evidence is limited, some painkillers might curb the very immune system response the vaccine is trying to generate. Symptoms such as arm soreness, fever, headaches and body aches are common after a vaccine and are signs the body is mounting a defense against the virus. Medical experts say people should not take painkillers preventively before getting a vaccine unless a doctor has advised them to.