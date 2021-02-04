Businesses face hard decisions on whether, when to hire

NEW YORK (AP) — As the U.S. economy undergoes an uneven recovery from the coronavirus, many small businesses owners face a tough decision on whether and when to take on employees. Many owners rebuilding or starting anew after losing companies don’t plan robust hiring anytime soon. Owners who laid off workers can’t make commitments because of uncertainty about when the pandemic will end. For many owners, it’s a question of how comfortable customers will feel about gathering in enclosed spaces like restaurants, stores and gyms. For owners who lost businesses and started over, it’s too soon to know if their brand-new companies will succeed.