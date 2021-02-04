Global shares mixed on caution after modest US gains

TOKYO (AP) — European shares have opened higher after a lackluster day of trading in Asia. Benchmarks rose in Paris, London and Frankfurt. Major Asian indices declined. Investors are watching corporate earnings and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, which is becoming more organized in the U.S., but has yet to play out in much of Asia, apart from China. Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, where investors are worried about the timing and scope of another round of stimulus spending. Stocks have been mostly rallying this week, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.