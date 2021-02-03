Wisconsin Assembly to send mask order repeal back to Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote Thursday on ending the state’s mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers, a move that will send the question back to the state Senate, which could vote later this month to repeal the order. The Assembly delayed a vote last week amid concerns that repealing the Democratic governor’s emergency order would result in Wisconsin losing about $50 million a month in federal money for poor people. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly will pass a fix for that problem and a resolution repealing the mask mandate. That will require the Senate to vote again.