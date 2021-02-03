Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 9:19AM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

* WHAT…A wintry mix to snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

5 inches will be possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Blowing and drifting snow will be possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.