Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:57PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:57PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Freezing rain expected early Thursday morning, changing
to all snow later Thursday morning and continuing into the
evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 MPH
Thursday night into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Iowa, Dane, Lafayette and Green Counties.
* WHEN…From 3 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.