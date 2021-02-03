Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:57PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 3 at 8:57PM CST until February 5 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WIUpdated
* WHAT…Freezing Rain expected early Thursday morning, changing
to all snow by later Thursday morning and continuing into the
evening. Blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, highest
toward Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 MPH Thursday
night into Friday morning.
* WHERE…Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Jefferson and Rock
Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact the morning and evening commutes Thursday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.